Diane J. Snider 1947-2021 Diane J. Snider, 73, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born June 17, 1947 in Yankton, South Dakota to Erwin and Verna Schmidt. She married Henry "Hank" Snider on July 25, 2004. She was a homemaker, a seamstress, and a dairy farmer. She was dedicated to her faith and taught Sunday School when her children were young. Diane loved spending time with her family and would soak up the conversations around her any chance she could. She dedicated a lot of her time to her vegetable garden and loved canning and baking for her family to enjoy. She is survived by her children, Troy (Vanessa) Keiper of Cheyenne and Bradley (Emily) Keiper of Laramie; grandchildren, James, Dylan, Joshua, Jacob, Sam, Phoebe, Briana, and Chelsea; great-grandchild, Gunner; siblings, Jerry (Alice) Schmidt of Marion, SD, Stanley "Buzz" (Charlotte) Schmidt of San Leandro, CA and Sylvia (Duane) Sanders of Beatrice, NE; stepchildren, Jessica and Sabrina Snider of Cheyenne; and a step-granddaughter, Aaliyah. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Debra Ann Lambert. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
