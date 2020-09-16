1948-2020 Lana Snyder, 71, of Cheyenne died September 15. At her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Torrington. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
Service information
Sep 19
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 19, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Sep 19
Reception
Saturday, September 19, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
The Gathering Place
1900 East 21st Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
1900 East 21st Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Guaranteed delivery before the Reception begins.
