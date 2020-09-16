Lana Snyder
1948-2020 Lana Snyder, 71, of Cheyenne died September 15. At her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Torrington. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

Service information

Sep 19
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 19, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Sep 19
Reception
Saturday, September 19, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
The Gathering Place
1900 East 21st Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
