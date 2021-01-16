Lester L. Soard 1936-2021 Lester L. Soard passed away peacefully at home surround by his family on January 9th after a hard fought battle with Melanoma. He was just shy of his 85th birthday. He will be interned in the National Cemetery in Cheyenne on a date to be announced later. Les was in the Army and retired from the Air Force, graduated from LCCC with an Associates Degree in Business, spent nearly 40 years as a volunteer for CFD, was an avid bowler and hunter, had been a member of Kiwanis and the Elks Lodge, but most of all he enjoyed playing guitar and singing with his family and friends. He leaves behind his daughter Regina; grandson Quillon and his wife Tiffany, great grandsons David and Christopher; step-daughter Coni and her son Henry; step-granddaughters Kadie and Kenzie; and too many friends to count. He will be greatly missed by all.
