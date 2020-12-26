Alfred Sylvester Solis 1941-2020 Alfred Sylvester Solis "Birdie", 79, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Alfred was born on November 26, 1941 to the late Daniel and Carmen Solis in Greeley, Colorado. Alfred married the love of his life, Viola Solis, on December 23, 1959. They lived in Cheyenne in the house that was built by his late father-in-law John Gonzales. For all their 61 years together, they loved and cared for their children. Alfred spent 29 years working in the construction field. Alfred's passion was creating wonderful memories by videoing the family gatherings and celebrations. He loved spending time with his family and especially the grandchildren. Alfred also took pride in restoring vintage cars, especially his latest 1962 convertible Impala. He loved to "cruise" around town listening to his Mexican music. Alfred was also known as the "Chili King" of Cheyenne. He was the first to sell and roast New Mexico green chili at the farmer's market in his well-known chili roasters that he had personally designed. Alfred is survived by his wife, Viola; sons, Alfred (Carolina), Mario (Angela) and Sammy (Laura); daughters, Bonnie (Lawrence Medina), Valerie (Raoul), Selena Martinez and Nadene (Joseph Lopez); 23 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers, Rick, Tony and Danny; sisters, Margaret, Teresa, Evelyn, Liz and Betty and nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Viewing services will be held at Schrader Funeral Home on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Vigil for the Deceased will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be Alfred Solis, Mario B. Solis, Sammy Solis, Lawrence Medina, Joseph Lopez, Julian Solis, Aaron Solis, Alex Mancha, Gabriel Mancha, Mario R. Solis, Leondro Solis and Adrian Lopez. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
