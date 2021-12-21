...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Carol J. Sorensen 1928-2021 Carol J. Sorensen, 92, passed away peacefully December 19, 2021 at her home in Albin, Wyoming. Carol was born December 24, 1928 in Pawnee City, Nebraska, daughter of the late Byron E. and Nellie (Miner) Johnson. Carol lived in Pawnee City until she moved to Albin with her family on December 7, 1941. She graduated from Albin High School in 1946. Carol married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Sorensen, on May 22, 1947 in Torrington, Wyoming. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post # 77 and the Albin Baptist Church. Carol was especially proud of all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol worked with her mother and sister for Odin Holgerson cutting and harvesting potatoes. She also worked at Moore's Grocery Store in Albin and more importantly was a homemaker. Through the years, Carol worked the phones and was by her husband's side making sure the company, Sorensen's Cattlecruisers, ran smoothly. Later in liafe, Carol took great pride in the folding of the church bulletins. She was an avid Colorado Rockies fan, rarely missing a good baseball game. She loved to bake cookies, read, play cards and sew. She bowled on the Sorensen's Cattlecrusiers' team for several years. Carol is survived by three children, Larry (Karen) of Albin, James (Sheri) of Albin, and Sandra (Phil) of North Canton, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert D. "Bob" Sorensen in 2008; two brothers; two sisters; and granddaughter in 1976. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Albin Community Center. An interment service will follow at the Albin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Albin Senior Lunch Program.