Gay Spencer 1949-2021 Gay Spencer, 72, formerly of Cheyenne, passed away on October 30, 2021 in Texas. She was born on September 22, 1949 in Cheyenne, daughter of Betty and Bob Ipsen. She married the love of her life, Wayne Spencer in June of 1971 and had their only son Jason in 1972. Gay was employed with Mountain Bell until retirement. Gay and Wayne were heavily involved in rodeo, traveling endless miles where Wayne would announce while Gay kept the scores and took entries. They ended up with their own rodeo company, the Hell on Wheels Rodeo. Gay was extremely passionate about the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos but hands down, the most important thing in the world to Gay was her family and friends. Her love was endless and had no boundaries! She is survived by her son, Jason Spencer (Becky); her mother, Betty Ipson (Bob); her siblings, Pete Bean (Cheryl), Julie Bean, Kim Bean (Trisha), and Kim Carol Fyfe; her grandkids, Mercedes Michaels (Matt), Dylan Spencer, Shaelee Fosher, and Wylie Fosher; and her great grandkids, Leland, Landon and Paisley Hazlip. Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Spencer; and her sister Debbie Raisley Ornery pallbearers (not a typo) will be Sutton Willis, Mathew Willis, Brian Bates, Bryan Hauger, Anthony Salas, Dean Langer, Mike Pyle, Travis Raisley, Jerry Raisley, and Rick Erdman. Services will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
