Judith Spencer 1939-2021 Judith H. Spencer, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming was born on November 4, 1939 to Lyle W. and Norma (Groepper) Hansen in Holstein, Iowa. She passed away on April 17, 2021 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne from a long series of illnesses, pain and suffering. She graduated from high school in Correctionville, Iowa in 1958 and attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. There she met Elbert "El" W. Spencer and they were married on February 4, 1961. Following El's graduation from ISU he accepted a job with the Bureau of Land Management in Montrose, CO and the family moved in 1962, then to Rawlins in 1974, and to Cheyenne in 1983 where they lived until her passing. Judy was employed by the local school district in each of the cities where she lived. Her favorite assignments were working with students who needed a little special attention and tutoring to come up to grade level. Reading was her favorite subject and she was an avid reader her entire life. She did so many things that made her a wonderful wife, great mother and a valuable member of the community. She was a member of untold clubs, committees, volunteer groups, golf and bowling leagues, and booster clubs. She was a youth group sponsor, Sunday school teacher, and scouting den mother. In Cheyenne she was most proud of being a sister in PEO Chapter AD, a member of the PEO book club, and a 30+ year member of the Western Hills Bridge Club. Above all, she loved her family. Family came first regardless of what else was happening. She was the family record keeper, scheduler, and organizer for concerts, sporting events, graduations, trips, weddings and an ever-increasing number of family members to care for. Judy is survived by her husband, El, of 60 years; two sons, Duane (Seena) of Cheyenne and Jeff (Debbie) of Clackamas, OR; granddaughters, Kristin (AJ) Jardien of Westminster, CO, Jennifer (Spencer) Cummins of Longmont, CO, Sarah Spencer of Grisham, OR and Lindsey Spencer of Clackamas, OR; great-grandchildren, Ellie Cummins and Amir Jardien; sister, June (Steve) Miller of Des Moines, IA; brother, Lynn (Sherry) Hansen of Omaha, NE; and a large number of nieces, nephews and cousins from the Groepper and Hansen families and all of her many friends. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to be held in the Schrader Reception Center. A private inurnment will follow in the columbarium at Mountain View Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church or the PEO Chapter AD, c/o Elbert Spencer, 811 Creighton Street, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
