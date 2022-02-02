...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
Robert Dennis Spencer 1939-2022 Robert Dennis Spencer known to many as Father Bob passed away January 25, 2022, at Cascadia of Boise, Boise Id. Bob was born in Warren PA on March 20th, 1939, to Robert Mead Spencer and Marguerite Mae (Ball) Spencer. Bob grew up in Youngsville PA and graduated from Youngsville High School, the Virginia Theological Seminary, and the Academy for Pastoral Education in Columbia, S.C. For over forty years Bob was both Parrish Priest and Hospital Chaplin in South Carolina, Idaho, and Wyoming. He continued his ministry until shortly before his passing as an Interim and Supply Priest and Chaplain to Retired Clergy in both Idaho and Wyoming. Bob enjoyed camping, family and social, political, and environmental activism. “Jesus was neither liberal nor conservative. Jesus was a radical,” he was fond of saying. Father Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marguerite. He is survived by his children, Rob Spencer (Ellen) and James Barrett-Spencer (Tiffany). His grandchildren, Abbie Hollingsworth, Jordan Hansen (Sean), Alex Spencer, and Kindal Spencer and his uncle, Dick Spencer and numerous cousins, friends, and flock. Services will be held at 2pm Sunday February 6, 2022, at St Stephens Episcopal Church, 2066 N. Cole Rd. Boise, ID. Condolences may be left at www.bowmanfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Human Rights Campaign, Virginia Theological Seminary, Paradise Point Episcopal Church Camp, or the Sierra Club