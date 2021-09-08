1936-2021 Emma Jo Spiegelberg, 85, of Laramie died September 3. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Spiegelberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

