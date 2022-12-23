Joyce Spita 1937-Joyce Spita, a resident of Aurora, CO, died October 25 at the age of 84 from complications of COPD. Joyce was born in St. Charles, MO, and later lived in Kentucky, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Virginia due to her father's pastoral positions in the Presbyterian church. She graduated from King's College (later university) in Bristol VA with a B.A. in English. She taught school in Orlando, FL, where she met her future husband, Walter. They were married in Cheyenne, WY, in 1967 while Walter was in the Air Force. She held numerous teaching positions there. Joyce also briefly worked at the Wyoming Wildlife magazine and left when Walter left the Air Force. In San Antonio, TX, Joyce was a stringer for the San Antonio Light newspaper. Later while again living in Cheyenne she was a reporter for the Wyoming Tribune newspaper. While in WY Joyce authored a booklet entitled "A Quick History of South Pass City-Atlantic City", two Wyoming ghost towns. Her last position was working for the Five Church charities in St. Louis, MO. Upon Walter's retirement they moved to Aurora in 2000. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters. She is survived by her husband and numerous family members in Virginia, Florida and Arizona including brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and their children. Joyce was and active member in the Wellshire Presbyterian Church, a weekly writing group at the JCC and a private writing group. Joyce was an avid reader. Writing was her passion along with traveling, prairie dog preservation and her pet rabbits. Joyce was beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Donations in remembrance may be made to a no kill animal shelter, Maxfund INC, 958 Inca St. Denver, CO 80204. 2022
