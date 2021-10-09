David Clifford Sports 1952-2021 David Clifford Sports, 69, of Cheyenne went home to Heaven on October 5, 2021. David was born April 5, 1952 in Moulton, Alabama. He married Pam Forth on November 23, 1991 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. David served honorably in the United States Marine Corp and the Army National Guard. He worked in avionics and construction. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed building specialty furniture. David was well-loved and loved well, and was always there to lend a hand. He was a member of Creative Ministries Church, where He could be found at the door on Sunday mornings with smiles and hugs for everyone. David is survived by his wife, Pam Sports; son-in-law, Hugh Selway and grandchildren, Rhys and Madeline, all of Cheyenne; and sister, Norma Murphy of North Carolina. David was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Selway; mother, Annie White, brother, Clifford Poole; and father Clyde Sports. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
