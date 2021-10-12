David Clifford Sports

 

1952-2021 David Clifford Sports, 69, of Cheyenne died October 5. David was born April 5, 1952 in Moulton, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www. schradercares.com.

