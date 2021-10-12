...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs,
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced
visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
1952-2021 David Clifford Sports, 69, of Cheyenne died October 5. David was born April 5, 1952 in Moulton, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www. schradercares.com.
