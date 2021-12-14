Dorothy A. Sprecher

 

Dorothy A. (Deines) Sprecher 1942-2021 Dorothy A. Sprecher (Deines/Dedo), 79, of Cheyenne passed away on December 10, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center following an extended illness. She was born April 8, 1942 in Cheyenne to Herman and Emma (Lebsack) Deines. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts (Erma Shipley) and uncles. She is survived by her husband Kim Sprecher of 39 years; her daughters Debbie Cunningham (Kaiser Sr.) and Diana Dedo (Wade); sons Dan Dedo and David Dedo; grandchildren Kaiser II, Patrick, Mysti, Nickolas, Mercedes, Megan, Steven, Karley, Brittney; 10 great grandchildren; brothers Kenneth Deines (Karen) and Paul Deines (Nancy). She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, and family gatherings. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and the auction. While living in Las Vegas, her homemade photo albums were sold at various wedding chapels. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Davis Hospice in Dorothy's name. The family has requested that no flowers be sent until the Celebration of Life.

