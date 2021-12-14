...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Sprecher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Dorothy A. (Deines) Sprecher 1942-2021 Dorothy A. Sprecher (Deines/Dedo), 79, of Cheyenne passed away on December 10, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center following an extended illness. She was born April 8, 1942 in Cheyenne to Herman and Emma (Lebsack) Deines. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts (Erma Shipley) and uncles. She is survived by her husband Kim Sprecher of 39 years; her daughters Debbie Cunningham (Kaiser Sr.) and Diana Dedo (Wade); sons Dan Dedo and David Dedo; grandchildren Kaiser II, Patrick, Mysti, Nickolas, Mercedes, Megan, Steven, Karley, Brittney; 10 great grandchildren; brothers Kenneth Deines (Karen) and Paul Deines (Nancy). She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, and family gatherings. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and the auction. While living in Las Vegas, her homemade photo albums were sold at various wedding chapels. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Davis Hospice in Dorothy's name. The family has requested that no flowers be sent until the Celebration of Life.
