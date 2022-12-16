Betty Lee Squires 1940-2022 Betty Lee Squires, a long-time resident of Cheyenne Wyoming, died Thursday the 1st of December in Reston, Virginia. Betty was born December 24, 1940 in Eaton Colorado. She was 81 years old. She lived most of her life in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was a member of the First Congregational Church. Betty held various management positions in several credit unions and was known and loved by many. She served on the board of the First Education Credit Union. She was a longtime volunteer for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was also an officer and member of the Zonta Club in Cheyenne. Betty loved traveling, quilting and gardening. She was a member of a quilting group and donated quilts to charitable organizations for auctions. Betty also loved cooking and made lifelong friends in a gourmet dinner group. She was a master gardener. She will be greatly missed. Betty is survived by a son, David Squires, and two daughters, Karen Squires Lance, and Cindy Squires Ward. Her five grandchildren adored her, Greg McKee, Eric McKee, Rebecca Kenefick, Stephanie Williamson, and Jackson Ward. She also has ten great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place in Herndon, Virginia. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with the interment of her urn to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
