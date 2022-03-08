...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
The heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie St. Clair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Marjorie J. (Watson) St. Clair 1928-2022 It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie J. St. Clair (Watson) announce her passing away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the age of 94. Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Marie St. Clair, Paul St. Clair, Dave St. Clair, and Rita Pouppirt (St. Clair). She was the proud grandmother to her grandchildren, Brooke Williams, Kathleen Vassios, and Cody St. Clair; and great-grandmother to Grace Lechuga and McKenna St. Clair. She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Marion Watson; her brothers, Bill and Tom; her loving husband of 63 years, Robert St. Clair; and her son, Brian St. Clair. She was born in Billings, Montana and grew up in Worland, Wyoming. After graduating from high school in Worland, she attended CU Boulder in Colorado, and Barnes Business School of Commerce in Denver. Marjorie also had some modeling jobs through the Morganti School of Modeling in Denver as well. Eventually she moved to Cheyenne where she worked for the State of Wyoming. It was there that she met the love of her life, who was noisily working as an electrician in her office. After marrying Robert, Marjorie become a devoted mother and homemaker, cheerfully raising their 5 children. She was active in the community volunteering for various organizations such as Meals on Wheels, DePaul Hospital, and the Botanic Gardens. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood for 70 years, as was her mother. She had a brilliant smile that lit up the room and a wonderful sense of humor. She was an excellent cook and loved gardening, exercising, and spending time with her family. Marjorie was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Primrose Retirement Community, and the nurses at Davis Hospice Center, and the staff at Life Care Center. Vigil for the Deceased will be Wednesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. A family interment service at Olivet Cemetery will be held. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
