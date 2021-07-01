Michael James Stadnik

 

1959-2021 Michael James Stadnik, 62, of Cheyenne died June 30. He was born on May 31, 1959 to Louis and Dolores Farrell Stadnik in Cheyenne, WY. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Stadnik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus