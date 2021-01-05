1948-2020 Charles "Chuck" Staley, III, 72, of Cheyenne died December 27. At his home with his family. He was born July 10, 1948, in Omaha, Nebraska. No services at this time and cremation has taken place. Please visit www.wrcfuneral.com to leave condolences for the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wyoming’s first Black sheriff takes office in troubled times
- Protesters burn masks, call on governor to “stop the tyranny" of health orders
- Suspect in custody after "troubling" car fire near Wyoming Capitol building
- Marian Orr leaves legacy as Cheyenne’s first female mayor
- Active coronavirus cases back up over 1,500 in Wyoming
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Vaccine distribution "going well," but far from widespread availability
- What are Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift songs doing in "Bridgerton"?
- Veteran starts trek from Cheyenne to Denver to raise cancer awareness
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remain relatively steady
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.