Charles "Chuck" Staley, III

 

1948-2020 Charles "Chuck" Staley, III, 72, of Cheyenne died December 27. At his home with his family. He was born July 10, 1948, in Omaha, Nebraska. No services at this time and cremation has taken place. Please visit www.wrcfuneral.com to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Staley III Charles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus