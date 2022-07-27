Sandra J. (Cross) Stallock 1948-2022 Sandra J. Stallock, Age 74, passed away on July 25th, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on June 3, 1948 to William and Evelyn Cross in Horse Creek, Wyoming. She spent much of her childhood in Cheyenne. She met and married James Stallock in 1966 and moved to Minnesota where she lovingly raised three children. Not only was Sandra a selflessly devoted mother, but she touched the lives of many children driving school bus for 13 years. Sandra returned to Cheyenne after a divorce and met Chuck Sanderson in 1995, with whom she happily lived until his passing in 2018. She worked at Buttreys/Albertsons for 30 years as a cashier and front-end manager until her retirement in 2015. Sandra had a green thumb and could grow anything! She enjoyed movies with her friends, spending time with her family and cheering on the Colorado Rockies. She had a great sense of humor, loved jewelry of all shapes and sizes, and had a soft spot in her heart for cats. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons Jim (Lisa) and Bob (Stacy), her daughter Lori and six grandchildren: Rachel, Nick, Serena, Steven, Justine and Allison, and her two cats: Scooter and Kit. Cremation has taken place and no service is scheduled at this time.
