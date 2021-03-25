Jacob Stamm 1925-2021 Jacob Stamm, 95, of North Platte, NE, died March 6, 2021. Jake was born September 8, 1925, to Peter and Amelia Stamm in Wheatland, and grew up working on the family farm. In 1942 he hired on with the U.P. Railroad in Cheyenne and there he met the love of his life, Edith Danielsen, and they married September 18, 1943. Jake served in the Army from 1943-46 then returned to Cheyenne and his job. Jake and Edith were blessed with their son, Jon, and blessed again with the adoption of a daughter, Jonelle, and later her older siblings, Daniel 'Danny' and Michelle 'Shelly'. The family moved to North Platte in 1973 and Jacob continued working with the railroad until retiring in '86. Jake was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jake was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Throughout the Bible, God tells us to love our neighbor and that's what Jake did. He was always there to lend a helping hand and with Jake, everyone was a neighbor. Jake is survived by his sisters, Roseanna Howe and Pauline Schultz; sons, Jon (Shirley) Stamm and Daniel (Stacy) Ryan; daughters, Shelly Young and Jonelle Grant; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and other family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith, his parents and 10 siblings. Cremation was chosen and burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.