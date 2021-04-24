Vicki L. Stanage
1953-2021 Vicki L. Stanage, 67, of Cheyenne died April 20. She was born on May 8, 1953 in Abilene, Texas. Cremation will take place under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

