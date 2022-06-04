William H. Staten, Jr. 1944-2022 William H. Staten, Jr., 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away at Davis Hospice Center early Sunday morning May 29, 2022 with his daughter by his side. He was born in Washington, D.C. on February 17, 1944 to William H. Staten, Sr. and Susan H. Lamb. He graduated from Pittsburg State University in Kansas. While in college, he met the love of his life, Becky Luce. They married at Countryside Christian Church on August 11, 1967. They had 53 years together. They had three daughters, Tracy Lyn, Courtney and Anna. Soon after their marriage, he joined the Air Force which eventually sent them to Cheyenne. He loved Wyoming and all the state had to offer. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish, and loved the mountains. He retired from the state of Wyoming and from the Air National Guard after serving 30 years. He was a member of First Christian Church serving our Lord in many capacities. He really enjoyed working with Family Promise for many years. Most of all he loved his family and many friends. He enjoyed watching his grandkids many soccer games and their school band concerts. He was always ready to take them camping. He truly will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Tracy Lyn and Courtney. He is survived by his brother, Craig; sisters, Nancy and Myrlene; wife, Becky Staten; daughter, Anna (Chad) Merrell and daughters, Madison, Mckenzie and Marissa; and good friend, Judy Osborn. A celebration of life will be June 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Christian Church or Family Promise, both of Cheyenne. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.