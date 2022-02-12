Colleen Marie Stauffacher 1967-2022 Colleen Marie Stauffacher, of Elgin, Ill., died on February 6 at her home. She was 54. On August 16, 1967, Colleen was born to James and Beverley Collins in Great Falls, Mont. The family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1973. She was confirmed at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne. Colleen was Chumsey to her family — a nickname given to her by her father. He continued using the family nickname throughout Colleen's life, and her sisters often riffed on it — sometimes to her consternation. She graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1985. Colleen enjoyed her home economics classes and loved sewing, cooking, and feeding people. While she studied Communication at the University of Wyoming, she also took more home ec classes out of her love for all things caring for others. Colleen graduated from university in 1990. She also received a paralegal degree in 1993 and a lean Six Sigma Green belt in 2009. Colleen moved to Denver after college. She worked and lived there for several years before meeting Steve Stauffacher while visiting family in the Elgin area. On October 28, 2006, she married Steve in Elgin and became step-mother to Kyle. She and Steve had an epic romance. Together they traveled to Israel, Jordan, Italy and other countries and enjoyed trips around the U.S. on their Indian motorcycles. They spent weekends in the summer camping, kayaking and hiking and Sundays in the winter cheering on the Packers. Colleen was active in her church for many years, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Elgin. Since 2010, she was as a corporate trainer at Experian with their Chicago and Nottingham, England, team. Her friends through work were a second family for Colleen. She visited them in England for work and invited them to stay at their Elgin home. She was a consummate homebody who enjoyed caring for the people around her, especially her dogs, cats, and family. She contributed monthly to organizations she believed in, including Heifer International, the American Cancer Society, PADS of and the Humane Society. According to her family, Colleen was much like her mother, Beverley. She looked and acted like her, and it made her happy to be recognized as taking after her. Colleen is survived by her husband, Steve, and his son, Kyle (and Lily) Stauffacher. Also her father, Jim; siblings Patrick (and Judy) Collins, Cheyenne, Wyo.; Kathleen (and John) Speck, St. Charles, Ill.; Maureen (and Gordon) Phair, Denver, Colo.; Sister-in-law Heidi (and Mike) Siefkes, Jefferson, Wis., nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother in August 2015. Colleen will be cremated; an immediate service is not planned. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, Ill, is handling arrangements. In the spring, an event will be held to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Heifer International, heifer.org, or to Fur Keeps Animal Rescue in Barrington, Ill, furkeepsanimalrescue.org.