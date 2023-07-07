William D Stearns 1930-2023 William D. (Bill) Stearns, 92, peacefully passed away on June 25 at Davis Hospice. Bill was born on September 18, 1930, in Casper Wyoming. The youngest child of three children born to Freda and Leonard Stearns. The family eventually moved to Atlanta, Georgia. There Bill met Joyce Patrick at the roller rink. They were married on March 4, 1949, in Dallas, Georgia. The couple relocated to Cheyenne in 1950. They enjoyed 65 years together before Joyce passed in August 2015. Rarely would you see one of the couples without the other. Bill and Joyce co-owned Eastside Flooring with Don and Doris Cheever. Bill loved sports. The Wyoming Cowboys was his favorite team. None of the kids can remember when he wasn't a season ticket holder for both football and basketball. The annual trips to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Conference Basket tournaments will always be special memories. Bill always enjoyed a good discussion about local and worldwide happenings, or politics. Bill was always up for family gatherings and the chance to tease, prank, and rough house with the grandkids. He was a member of First Christian Church. Bill is survived by three children, Brenda (Tom) Hart, David (Connie), and Trish (Ed) Palluck all of Cheyenne; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; an infant son, William Randall; parents, Leonard and Freda Stearns; sister, Gilberta Montgomery; brother, Kenneth and an infant great-grandson. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. At his request no services will be held. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com Memorial donations may be made to Davis Hospice 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne WY 82009.
