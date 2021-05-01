Travis E. Stecks 1978-2021 Travis E. Stecks, 42, of Cheyenne passed away April 20, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born May 27, 1978 in Laramie to Gary and Sherry Stecks. He is survived by his father, Gary Stecks, Sr. of Greeley; children, Stephanie Shoop of Colorado, J.J. Stecks of Wyoming; siblings, Gary Stecks of Cheyenne, Brian Lujan of Cheyenne, Buck Tekell of Gillette, Casey Tekell of Casper and Leslie Stecks of Greeley; and grandparents, Lynn and Paul Steveson of Illinois. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Salmon; grandparents, Hazel Steveson and Eugene & Eunice Stecks. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
