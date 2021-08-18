Nancy Steege 1952-2021 On May 7, 2021, Nancy Marie Steege passed away peacefully in Scottsbluff, NE surrounded by family. Nancy was born at home on their family farm in Carpenter, WY on Feb 07, 1952 to Clayton and Catherine (Couch) Butler, Jr. Nancy loved all animals big and small. She always had a cat, dog, or horse in her life. She was a former member of the Golden Spike Riding group and rode her horse in several parades and rodeo's. Nancy was an avid bowler and was always at the top of her league, she loved the outdoors and spending weekends at Hawk Springs Reservoir with her amazing group of friends boating, fishing, and camping. She is survived by her husband LaVern, sister Kay (Terry) Wiedenhaft, daughter Christy (Bernie) Lovato, stepdaughter Shannon Lucio, stepson Joshua Steege, grandchildren Madison, Aran and Shana, Her best friends the B's, niece Charlene (John) Gordon, Amanda, Sarah, and David and nephew Kenneth (Lori) Redding, Joshua and Ashton, numerous cousin's and good friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents Katie and Bud Butler and her brother David Butler. A celebration of life will be held on September 4, 2021 in Pine Bluffs, WY at the city park between 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Steege as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.