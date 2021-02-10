Harold L. Steele 1933-2021 Harold Steele, 87, was born in Washington County, Kansas. Harold married Shirley Vader on December 30, 1956. Harold was predeceased by his parents, Talmage and Florence Steele, and two brothers, Howard and Homer Steele. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley Steele and five children, Keith Steele (Jeannie), Leah McKnight (Michael), Carmen Milbury (Ed Maitner), Gary Steele (Vickie), Larry Steele (Jo Ellen), 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Viewing will take place Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, 1900 E. 19th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Services are scheduled for 10:00 am Friday, February 12, 2021. The services will be streamed live on www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.