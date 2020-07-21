Oscar J. Steerman 1948-2020 Oscar J. Steerman, 71, passed away July 8, 2020 at his home in Cheyenne. He was born on November 17, 1948 in Weed, CA to Abraham and Ila Steerman. He is survived by his daughters Karen (Gabriel) Hernandez and Diana M. Steerman, his brother Charles A. (Cathy) Steerman, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thunderbirds will no longer be part of the Wings Over Warren Airshow
- Six-year-old Cheyenne boy goes viral after protecting sister from dog attack
- The ultimate guide to Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming drop by 10
- University of Wyoming releases plan for potential partial closures
- Confirmed coronavirus cases increase by 62 on Monday
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Listening session not what some people expected
- Apology to Sen. Anthony Bouchard
- While hesitant on statewide order, Gordon supports private-industry mask mandates
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.