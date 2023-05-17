Marvin "Marv" Steiner II 1954-2023 Marv Steiner, 68, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was born October 19, 1954, to Marvin "Ed" and Shirley Steiner in Corpus Christi, TX. They lived in San Diego until they moved to Cheyenne in 1959. He was raised mostly in Cheyenne, where he attended school and eventually joined a seismograph crew and traveled the state of Wyoming helping build the interstate system. On February 14, 1975, he married Sue Berkey, and they had a a daughter Chandra, they continued to travel with work until settling down in Cheyenne in 1979. He still worked in road construction driving heavy equipment and found his love for machines of all kinds. In 1985, he bought his first stock car and joined the local racing community at Big Country Speedway/Intermountain Speedway, where they spent their family weekend time for 20 years. They found a new kind of family in the racing community, and he made many lifelong friends. He had a passion for anything with speed, and loved building hot rods, restoring old cars and eventually motorcycles. In 1999, he quit road construction and went on to being an independent owner/operator truck driver until his retirement in 2009. Marv is survived by his parents, Ed and Shirley Steiner of Cheyenne; his daughter, Chandra Steiner (Mark Titus) of Cheyenne; his companion, Cathy McKenzie; three inherited grandchildren and five inherited great-grandchildren, as well as his fur baby, Lady Luck. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzi Steiner, in 2009. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4 pm to 5 pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, with reception to follow at the Gathering Place from 3 pm to 5 pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Steiner, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.