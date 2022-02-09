Karen Steiner 1936-2022 Karen Steiner passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Karen Jean Adams was born March 3, 1936, in Osceola, Iowa. She was the daughter of Warren Filmore Adams and Leila Alice “Peggy” Carpenter Adams and the older sister of Kendal Warren Adams. After graduating Osceola High School in 1954, she attended the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology to study lab and x-ray with her childhood best friend, Myrna Patterson Newkirk. Karen graduated in 1955 and worked at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia, Iowa as an x-ray and lab tech. She later worked at Fairfield Memorial Hospital and attended a college dance where she met the love of her life and future husband, Al Steiner. Karen and Al were married on August 23, 1957, in Osceola. They had two children, Linda and Kelly. In 1966, they moved to Cheyenne where Al began work as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Merck. Al passed away on February 4, 1993. Karen was heartbroken and never remarried. After Al’s passing, Karen and her dear friend Marilyn Terwilleger took every opportunity they could find to travel, including to Australia, New Zealand, Maui, New York City, and around the United States. In her free time, Karen also enjoyed volunteering as a “Pink Lady” in the Intensive Care Unit at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Karen was often accompanied by her three Yorkshire terriers, Sweet Pea, Daisy, and Lulu, who she trained as therapy dogs to help patients. Overall, Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren and cheering on the athletic career of her grandson, Albert Steiner, who competes in distance events for the University of Wyoming Track and Cross-Country team. Karen was known for her memorably dry wit. She liked cooking, gardening, and fellowship at her church, Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, where she arranged flowers for Sunday Services as part of the Anglican Church Women’s Group. Karen is survived by daughter Linda J. Steiner of Cheyenne; son Kelly W. Steiner and daughter-in-law, Sara Steiner, of Laramie; grandchildren Abigail Fournier and her husband Dr. Matt Fournier of Laramie, Madeleine Lewis and her husband Jay Egan-Wright of Sheridan, and Albert Steiner of Laramie; and great grandchildren, Wynn and Clara. A service will be held in Karen’s honor at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, 252 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009, at 1:00 p.m. on February 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vision Outreach Services c/o Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes at 1900 E. 19th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001.