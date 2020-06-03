Carol Ann (Cline) Steinhour 1951-2020 Carol Ann Steinhour, 69, of Cheyenne WY passed away June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was preceded by her husband Gerald Dean Steinhour, her parents Warren Gene and Leona Grace Cline, and four brothers. Carol is survived by her sons Gerald Steinhour and Kevin Steinhour. Carol was a dedicated member of X-Junior Women's Club, as charity through action was her passion, and helping her community was one of her greatest joys. Carol impacted the lives of countless people, bringing boundless love to all she encountered. Carol's love will always live on in the hundreds of "her kids". In lieu of flowers please consider donating to X-Junior Women's Club in Cheyenne. Due to current restrictions, physical attendance of the memorial service on Saturday June 6 at 10:00 am will be limited to invitation only. Please consider attending Carol's celebration of life service virtually at wrcfuneral.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- HollyFrontier announces plan to lay off roughly 200 employees at Cheyenne refinery
- Community Action lays off 45 employees after losing long-held Head Start grant
- Murder suspect Moyte has additional charges filed against her
- "Inexcusable:" Candlelight vigil remembers George Floyd's death
- Police fire tear gas, march on protesters to enforce curfew
- Cancellation will “virtually wipe out” Frontier Days savings
- UW students first in state to be prosecuted for violating quarantine order
- Coronavirus-related death announced from Fremont County; statewide total at 17
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Wyoming Republican Party office vandalized with spray paint
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.