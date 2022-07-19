Virginia L. Stephens

 

1933-2022 Virginia L. Stephens, 89, of Cheyenne died July 13. She was born May 14, 1933 in Kimball, Nebraska. A service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at First United Methodist Church. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

