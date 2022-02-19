...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of James Sterle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
James LeRoy Sterle 1935-2022 James LeRoy Sterle, age 86, of Muleshoe, Texas died Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Muleshoe. He was born February 17, 1935 in Bushnell, Nebraska to Joe and Rose (Klobuchar) Sterle. He married Shirley Christensen in Bushnell on August 17, 1969. A service will be announced in Pine Bluff, Wyoming at a later date. James was a roughneck and a driller in the oil fields, as well as a farmer. James loved fishing, hunting and camping. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and four sisters. James is survived by his wife, Shirley; his two daughters, Jennifer Clark of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Shelly Morris and her husband, Bryan of Muleshoe, Texas; his five grandchildren, Dustin and his wife, Donna, Kaylie, Katie, Luke and his wife, Brianna and MacAyla; and his two great-grandchildren, Ronan and Rhys.
