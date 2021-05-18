Ronald W Stevenson 1947-2021 Ronald William Stevenson, 73, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away May 16, 2021. He was born in Laramie to William and Mildred Stevenson on June 25, 1947. He graduated high school in 1966, and attended WyoTech and was one of the first graduates of the program. After that he served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant as a cable splicer. He then went on to work at John Deere in Pine Bluffs, then for the town as parks maintenance. Not only was he a volunteer fireman/EMT, but he was awarded as fireman of the year in 1977, volunteer of the year in 1985, and then the Longevity Award for PBVA in 1992. Following those years of public service, he and his wife moved to Cheyenne in 1998 where he worked for the city of Cheyenne until retirement. Ronald is survived by his loving wife; Ercella, son; Buck (Holly) Stevenson, brother; Wayne Stevenson, and one grandson; Owen Stevenson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Cynthia Steele. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be Friday at Cheyenne National Cemetery at 1pm. Friends may contribute to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or Black Dog Animal Rescue.
