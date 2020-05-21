Betty Y. Stewart 1936-2020 Betty Y. Stewart, 83, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Davis Hospice Center. Betty was born October 29, 1936 in Snyder, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Lloyd O. and Audie O. (Burrows) Richmond, Sr. Betty was raised with her six brothers and one sister on a small farm south of Holly Frontier Refinery, on what is now part of Interstate 80. As a mother of three boys and two girls, she loved to care for her children and loved spending time with family and friends. She worked for KB Toys at the Frontier Mall and she frequently wore the color purple and was affectionately known as the "Purple Lady". Betty is survived by her husband, Earle Stewart; three children, Linda Parker, Christy Williams and Roy Stewart, Jr.; Earle's two sons, James (Sarah) Stewart and Joseph (Jeanice) Stewart; two brothers, Donald (Janice) Richmond and Charles Richmond; former husband, Roy Stewart, Sr.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael Stewart and Timothy Stewart; four brothers, Lloyd Jr., Harold, Kenneth and Billy Richmond; and sister, Flo Cassett. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date with service date and time to be announced. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
