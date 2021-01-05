Lauren Mark Stewart 1934-2021 Lauren Mark Stewart, 86, of Cheyenne passed away January 2, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born May 10, 1934 in Denver to Harry and Rachel Stewart. He married Gloria Hurst on March 18, 1961 in Denver. He was a Veterinarian/Epidemiologist for the USDA for 43 years. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Stewart of Cheyenne; children Deanna Thomas of Lakewood, CO and Richard Stewart of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Josh, Porsha, Ashley, Sean and Riley; and great-grandson, Soren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela Stein; sister, Alice Taylor; and brothers, Jack and Howard Stewart. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
