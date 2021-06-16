Christopher M Stief 1968-2021 Christopher M. Stief, 53, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed peacefully at home with his immediate family by his side on June 11, 2021. He was born May 13, 1968 in Cheyenne to Dick and Betty Stief. He is survived by his wife; Patti, his three boys; Adam (Alex), Zac (Riley), and Ryan (Makala Knox), his granddaughter; Laney Ann, one sister; Pat Hayter (Ken), one brother; Michael (Susan), one niece; Kendall Stief, two nephews, and multiple great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; Richard "Dick", his Mother; Betty, and his sister; Susan. Chris's best times were spent with his family, whether in the shop working on projects with his boys, sharing his love of arts and crafts, camping and fishing, and baseball game road trips. His "bucket list" included attending a baseball game in every MLB field in America. He made it to 15 of the 30 in body and will attend the other 15 in spirit with Patti. Services will be Friday, June 18th at 5pm at Wiederspahn-Radomksy Chapel with a celebration of life immediately following at his home.