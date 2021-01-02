Jo Anne Stilson

 

Jo Anne Stilson 1938-2020 Jo Anne Stilson, 82, of Cheyenne, died on December 12, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on August 24, 1938 in Cheyenne. She worked at Rodels Drug store and then at the Laramie County Assessor's office where she retired with 20 years. Joanne was a member of Eastern Star and a matron in Mizpah,#36. She rode in the Cheyenne Frontier days as Ms. F.E , Air Force Base. Joanne was an avid Bowler, she enjoyed raising and riding horses, fishing and camping were among some of her favorite past times. She is survived by two sons, George Bowen (Elizabeth) and Michael Stilson (Kathy) Sister Judy Throckmorton; niece, Cheryl Story; grandchildren, James Bowen and Harleigh Stilson. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her Husband, Ralph Stilson; Sister Phyllis (James) Throckmorton; Grandchildren, Nicholas and Heather; Niece Debbie Story. Services will be announced at a later date. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

