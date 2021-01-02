Jo Anne Stilson 1938-2020 Jo Anne Stilson, 82, of Cheyenne, died on December 12, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on August 24, 1938 in Cheyenne. She worked at Rodels Drug store and then at the Laramie County Assessor's office where she retired with 20 years. Joanne was a member of Eastern Star and a matron in Mizpah,#36. She rode in the Cheyenne Frontier days as Ms. F.E , Air Force Base. Joanne was an avid Bowler, she enjoyed raising and riding horses, fishing and camping were among some of her favorite past times. She is survived by two sons, George Bowen (Elizabeth) and Michael Stilson (Kathy) Sister Judy Throckmorton; niece, Cheryl Story; grandchildren, James Bowen and Harleigh Stilson. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her Husband, Ralph Stilson; Sister Phyllis (James) Throckmorton; Grandchildren, Nicholas and Heather; Niece Debbie Story. Services will be announced at a later date. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Hertz to close Cheyenne Regional Airport location after bankruptcy filing
- Wyoming’s first Black sheriff takes office in troubled times
- COVID-19 recoveries far outpace new cases in Wyoming
- Active coronavirus cases back up over 1,500 in Wyoming
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Arrest Report Dec. 28: DWUIs lead to arrests
- Try pork and sauerkraut for good luck with the New Year
- Vaccine distribution "going well," but far from widespread availability
- CFD cancellation tops list of Cheyenne’s biggest stories of 2020
- District court roundup: Bond reduced for man accused of stalking ex-wife, violating protection orders
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.