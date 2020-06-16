Ralph Dwayne Stilson 1934-2020 Ralph Dwayne "Jim" Stilson, 85, of Cheyenne, died on June 8, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 10, 1934 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Jim retired as a firefighter with the City of Cheyenne after serving from 1960-1995. Jim worked for the UPRR were he became a machinist. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict purifying water for the troops. After his returned he continued to serve in the Army reserves. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. Jim was a life member the Shriner's where he was commander of the legion of honor 1978. Jim continued as a Jester and was an avid supporter of the Shriner's Children Hospital and a Life Member of the Elks Club. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Stilson; sons, George Bowen (Elizabeth) and Mike Stilson (Cathy); grandchildren, Harleigh, James, and Nicholas; Heather sister, Georgie Diehl and her children, Gene (Kim), Roger, Joni (Nick), Charlotte, Mike, and Jimmy; sister, Sharon Crerar and her children, Shelly and Tracy; sister, Kathryn Stilson and her children, Snydi, Jesseca, Falena, and Leona. Services will be Monday, at 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place. Friends may contribute to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Stilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.