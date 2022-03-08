...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
The heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Charles Edward Stoll 1952-2022 Charles Edward "Stoll" Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home near Douglas, Wyoming. He was born Friday, September 19, 1952 to Marion (Howard) and Charles Edward Stoll Sr. in Little Rock, Arkansas. Stoll was talented like few others. He was a union electrician, Marshall in Sweetwater County, and the best shot to ever come out of the Wyoming Police Academy. He worked as a mechanic in charge for Union Pacific Railroad until an injury that forced him into retirement. He loved riding his horses, fly fishing, and dancing around the kitchen with his "Gorgeous" wife, to old country tunes. Most of all he loved his wife, Kriss, his children, and grandchildren. Everyone of us knew it because he never stopped telling you, how much he loved you and how vey proud he was of you. He was our greatest cheerleader and defender. You never wanted to mess with one of his peoples, "Big Daddy" had a lot of guns and wouldn't hesitate to use them if called for. Around Douglas he was recognized by his pressed britches, cowboy hat, boots, duster, and the gun on his hip, never was there a more handsome cowboy. He had the biggest most generous heart God ever gave anyone. He always found something good to say about everyone and wouldn't tolerate anyone talking bad about any of his peoples. Stoll is survived by his wife, Kriss; his "Baby Girl" Britta (Pete) Macdonald, his "Little Sister" Shelly (Gerry) Gerlach, "Troublemaker" Kelly (George Nordin) Rollins, Sheila Stoll, Jessica (Cody) Hunt, Charles (Cleo) Edward Stoll III, Abigail Stoll; brother, Clayton; sister, Michelle; and his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Steven and Leslie. He will be missed so very much! The world was better for him being in it and is not as wonderful a place without him, at least for all of us who loved him. The family would like to say a special thank you to Chele Ross Niles, who was there when the rest of us couldn't be, and her brother, Jared. They were a great blessing to us. A memorial to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 836 Smylie road, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
