Richard Ellis Stone

 

Richard Ellis Stone 1936-2022 Richard Ellis Stone, went to his heavenly home on April 26th He was born to Vincent L. and Ruth D. Stone, April 25, 1936, in Lingle, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Ruth and wife, Karen D. Stone. Survived by his children, Debra, Stan Rogers, Tim, Laurie Stone and Jeff and Jahna Stone; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Following services, interment will be held at Memorial Gardens in Cheyenne. A reception will follow at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cowboy Crisis Fund. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, full obit and condolences may be left at schradercares.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus