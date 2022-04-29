...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Richard Ellis Stone 1936-2022 Richard Ellis Stone, went to his heavenly home on April 26th He was born to Vincent L. and Ruth D. Stone, April 25, 1936, in Lingle, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Ruth and wife, Karen D. Stone. Survived by his children, Debra, Stan Rogers, Tim, Laurie Stone and Jeff and Jahna Stone; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Following services, interment will be held at Memorial Gardens in Cheyenne. A reception will follow at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cowboy Crisis Fund. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, full obit and condolences may be left at schradercares.com