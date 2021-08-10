Jean Margaret Storey

 

1931-2021 Jean Margaret Storey, 89, of Cheyenne died August 9. She was born December 18, 1931 in Cheyenne. Visitation will be Monday and Tuesday, August 16th and 17th 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Storey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus