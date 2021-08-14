Jean Margaret Storey 1931-2021 Jean Margaret Storey, 89, of Cheyenne passed away August 9, 2021 in Cheyenne, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers. She was born December 18, 1931 in Cheyenne to Charles and Marie Schick. She married Bob Storey on April 6, 1952 in Cheyenne. She was a legal secretary being employed by Bailey, Stock, Cottam, Harmon, and Lopez, LLC. She was also the secretary for the Speaker of the House of Representatives in The Wyoming Legislature for many years. Jean was a member of the Eastridge Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her numerous callings in the church included Relief Society President and Young Women's' President. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother who never missed any family activities. She is survived by her husband, Bob Storey; daughters, Chris (Kurt) Cockley and Lynn (Robert) Huylar; grandchildren, Brad Huylar, Megan Huylar, Weston Cockley, Ryan Huylar and Eric Cockley; niece, Jodi Callahan; nephew Steve Johnson, and her beloved great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marie Schick; sister, Dorothy Marie Johnson and a nephew, Richard Johnson. Visitation will be Monday and Tuesday, August 16th and 17th 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
