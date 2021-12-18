Joellen Marie Strode 1955-2021 Joellen Marie (Kopp) Strode, age 66, of Cheyenne, passed away unexpectedly on November 29 while visiting family in Arizona. Joellen(Jo) was born under a rock (in Rock Springs) on November 12, 1955 and is survived by her loving husband of 41 years - Craig Strode; daughters Kaycee(Robert) Clary of Arizona and Callie Strode of Cheyenne; and the joys of her life, her three granddaughters - Anyka, Mia and Leila. She is also survived by her siblings - Norman Jr., Monica, and Michael. She was preceded in death by mother Janette Kopp (Roberts) and father Norman Kopp, Sr. Jo was well known in the community as a proud Cheyenne native, local pet groomer for over 30 years (All About Dogs, All Star Grooming and Cheyenne Dog Food Company) and passionate involvement in the dairy goat community as County Fair superintendent and proud member of Wyoming Dairy Goat Association(WDGA). Anyone who knew Jo, knew that she was kind, generous and joyful. Her passions for dogs and goats - and animals of all kinds - will never be forgotten. Jo's family and friends will miss her more than words can say. Please send remembrances and words of condolences to "remembering.twogoat@gmail.com". Contributions in memory of Joellen can be made to St. Jude Hospital.
