Olga Stuck 1944-2021 On the morning of November 23rd 2021 Olga(Hernandez) Stuck , of Ocala Florida, died at her home with her loving husband by her side. Olga was born on June 1 1944, in Cheyenne Wyoming to Macario and Felicia (Rodriguez) Hernandez. Olga graduated from Central High in Cheyenne. Olga met and married Terrance Stuck on January 25. 1965 in Cheyenne. She had worked at JC Penny"s in Cheyenne and again in Lafeyette, Indiana. Olga moved into a management position when she worked for BJ's and earned the title of regional manager. She accepted a move to store manager in Ocala, Florida. Olga enjoyed working retail and it was no surprise when she was rewarded for her achievements. Olga and Terry raised two daughters, Denise Michelle ( Randy ) Baker and Margie Stuck ( Mike ). Olga was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Belleview Florida. Olga was preceded in death By her parents, Macario and Felicia Hernandez, Brothers, Arthur, Rudy, Sam and Albert. And a sister Margerite Hernandez. Olga is survived by her husband Terrance Stuck, Sisters Phyllis ( Wayne ) Bard and Frances (Ruben) Pelletier, both of Cheyenne. Daughters Michelle (Randy ) Baker of Austin Texas and Margie Stuck of Ocala Florida. Grandchildren Kristen(Jeff )Trattner of Austin Texas, Lauren Rose ( Nick ) Cannatta of Portland, Oregon, Luke Rose of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a great grandson Avery Ethan Trattner of Austin,Texas Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Belleview, Florida is in charge of pending Arrangements. Visitation will be at St Pauls National Catholic Church. Time of service has yet to be determined..
