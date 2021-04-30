Gretchen Anne Stuckey 1949-2021 Gretchen Anne Stuckey, 71 of Cheyenne, WY, was born in Pierre, South Dakota on September 18th, 1949. She passed from this world on April 26, 2021 in Cheyenne. Gretchen spent her childhood years in rural Menno, SD loving every minute with her sister and extended family. After her high school years with her best friends, the YaYa's, she earned her Doctorate in Psychology from the University of South Dakota. This led her on a career path to Cheyenne, WY. There, she was a school Psychologist in the elementary school system for over 20 years. Gretchen's main focus was on ensuring the well-being of every child she worked with. Besides having an immense social impact at work, she deeply touched the lives of her friends and family. She will be remembered as the most loving and gracious wife, mother and grandmother. Gretchen spent most of her final years enjoying time with her husband and three special grandchildren. Gretchen Anne Stuckey lived her life with grace, humility, lovingness and an unmatched level of selflessness. She will be greatly missed by many. A memorial service will be Monday May 3rd at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.