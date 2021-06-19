George Earl Sullivan
Buy Now

 

1956-2021 George Earl Sullivan, 64, of Cheyenne died June 14. He was born September 10, 1956 in Cheyenne to Robert and Marjorie Sullivan. Services will be held at a later date. To view the entire obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of George Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus