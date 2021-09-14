...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
James Patrick Sullivan 1938-2021 James "Pat" Patrick Sullivan, 83, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at his home on September 9, 2021. He was born on February 13, 1938, in Cheyenne. Pat was a man of many talents, and worked as a bull rider, a team roper, a helicopter pilot, a fixed wing pilot, built fences, did road construction, and owned a water well drilling company. Pat is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deanna Wietzel Sullivan; his three sons Clay (Deb) Sullivan, Shaw Sullivan, and Thad Sullivan (Tana); brother Mike (Janice Mae) Sullivan; and sisters-in-law Floye Weekly and Jackie Jones. He is preceded by his parents Eva Cox and Charles Sullivan. Cremation has taken place. The family is honoring Pat's request that no services be held. Condolences can be left online at wrcfuneral.com
