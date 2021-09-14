James Patrick Sullivan

 

James Patrick Sullivan 1938-2021 James "Pat" Patrick Sullivan, 83, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at his home on September 9, 2021. He was born on February 13, 1938, in Cheyenne. Pat was a man of many talents, and worked as a bull rider, a team roper, a helicopter pilot, a fixed wing pilot, built fences, did road construction, and owned a water well drilling company. Pat is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deanna Wietzel Sullivan; his three sons Clay (Deb) Sullivan, Shaw Sullivan, and Thad Sullivan (Tana); brother Mike (Janice Mae) Sullivan; and sisters-in-law Floye Weekly and Jackie Jones. He is preceded by his parents Eva Cox and Charles Sullivan. Cremation has taken place. The family is honoring Pat's request that no services be held. Condolences can be left online at wrcfuneral.com

