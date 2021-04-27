Marjorie A. Sullivan

 

1931-2021 Marjorie A. Sullivan, 89, of Cheyenne died April 21. She was born April 22, 1931 in Horse Creek, WY to George and Mildred (Innes) Wichman. For additional information, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus