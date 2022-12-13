James F. Sutherland

 

1945-2022 James F. Sutherland, 77, of Cheyenne died December 4. He was born May 17, 1947 in Abington, PA. Services will be Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. To view the livestreaming and to offer condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


