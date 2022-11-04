...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of James Sutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
James Sutton 1946-2022 James Reagan Sutton (Jim), age 76, a 52 year Cheyenne resident, died October 31, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was surrounded by family. A vigil will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 6pm at Wiederspahn funeral home. Mass will be held Thursday, November 10th at 10AM at St. Mary's Cathedral. Jim was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama June 19th 1946. He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and attended Livingston State College, AL. He then enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB, in Rapid City South Dakota, where he met Leona, his wife of 52 years. After an honorable discharge, Jim worked the majority of his career in transport and commerce. Jim and Leona moved to Cheyenne in 1970, where he began to establish roots as a devoted husband and father. Jim was a classic car and motorcycle enthusiast, but most importantly, Jim's support of his son's passions was what he loved. He was a true and loyal son, brother, husband, proud father and grandfather, who's kindness and gentleness was known to whomever he encountered. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Estos Sutton and Inez Shepherd Sutton. Survivors include his wife Leona (LaCombe) Sutton. Sons, Daniel Reagan Sutton (Kimberly) and James Benjamin Sutton (Julie). Sister Carol Sutton (Dale). Grandchildren, Shelby Sutton, Sebastian Sutton, Trey Sutton, Max Sutton, and Jett Sutton. Also survived by extended family: LaCombe's, Bennett's, Zimmerman's His family, friends, and extended family will forever love and miss him.
